Date Everything! Confirms New June Release Date

After being pushed back from its original Valentine's Day release, Date Everything! has been given a new release date for June

Transform everyday objects into romantic partners with the unique "Dateviator" glasses.

Experience 100 voiced characters, branching dialogues, and multiple endings for diverse playthroughs.

Enjoy a dynamic 3D overworld, hand-drawn images, and music tailored to each object's story.

Developer Sassy Chap Games and publisher Team17 have finally confirmed the new release date for their upomcoming dating sim, Date Everything! As you may recall, the game was due out for Valentine's Day, but back in January, the team decided to push the release and give themselves more time to work on the title. We normally hold reservations because you never know what the future holds when you're going back into development. However,t he team dropped a new trailer this morning, confirming the game will now be released on June 17 for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the new trailer here while we wait the next two months.

Date Everything!

Date Everything! whisks players off into a world where everyday objects transform into romantic possibilities. From the refrigerator to the vacuum cleaner, the laundry basket to even the air itself, no object or concept is off limits for love. Players will don "Dateviator" glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who's who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate), leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone.

100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

11,000+ hand-drawn images, 1.2 million words, and 70,000 voice lines.

A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers), Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!

