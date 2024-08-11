Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arkadium

Arkadium Unveils New Third Party Publishing For Game Developers

Arkadium has revealed a new system this week for third-party developers to find resources and a platform to publish on with their own system

Article Summary Arkadium introduces third-party publishing for indie game developers to distribute on their platform.

New licensed titles like "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" added to Arkadium's game lineup.

Developers gain access to marketing, monetization, and distribution resources via Arkadium's publishing service.

One-million-dollar fund established to support developers, offering guaranteed game starts in the first 90 days.

This past week, Arkadium revealed a couple of new items for their platform, including third-party publishing support for indie game developers. Those looking for a place to put their game up now have options, as the company has opened up several resources for solo or small companies to take advantage of while also getting their game on the platform for people to play. What's more, they unveiled some new licensed titles that have been added to the mix, including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, debuting on their platform for the first time. We have more details from the announcement for you below, as you can find more info on their developer-specific website.

Arkadium – Third Party Publishing

Following the successful opening of its platform and distribution network to developers through the "Arkadium for Developers" program in April 2024, the new publishing service will provide BBG developers access to extensive publishing resources, including capital, marketing, user acquisition, promotions, analytics, monetization, and more. As the company expands and builds upon its storied success, developers who partner with Arkadium will benefit from rich experience and massive distribution partnerships.

To further support game makers, Arkadium has established the one-million-dollar "Arkadium Publishing Fund 1" (APF1), providing funds and support for BBGs that are identified as great additions to the Arkadium network. Recipients will benefit from sizable funds and support, including the opportunity for their game to have a guaranteed one million game start within its first 90 days of launch. This is accomplished through the reach Arkadium offers its developers via its platform and extensive partnership channels with top web destinations.

"Arkadium is proudly opening its doors for third-party developers to bring their browser-based games to a global audience, backed by substantial resources and an experienced team to support their efforts," said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder at Arkadium. "We are leveling the playing field and expanding the reach of talented developers by providing best-in-class publishing and our one-million-dollar publishing fund."

