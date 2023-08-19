Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ashina: The Red Witch, Ratalaika Games, Stranga

Ashina: The Red Witch To Release On Consoles Next Week

Ashina: The Red Witch will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as it will finally come out next week.

Indie game publisher Ratalaika Games and solo developer Stranga announced they would release Ashina: The Red Witch for all three major consoles. The story-driven puzzler has already been out on PC for over a year, as you journey through the afterlife on a small quest to make it back home while helping spirits along the way. Now you'll be able to experience that on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch when the game drops on August 25th. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

"Ashina: The Red Witch is a gripping action-adventure game set in a mystical world of the after-life. The central character, Ash, is a young ordinary girl working in a bathhouse above her apartment. Ash will embark on a perilous journey through the spirit world to save her twin sister, Tena, and find a way home. Strange creatures, interesting characters, and memorable moments will unfold as the story unfolds. Throughout her long journey Ash must find a spirit known as a "Gatekeeper" to create a portal back to the land of the living and, along her way, help those spirits in need. She will forge an odd partnership with a mischievous spirit named Tanto, who dragged her into this mess in the first place by stealing Ash's late mother's pendant."

"The game starts off in Ash's cozy apartment after she and her sister gather some ingredients for a late-night dinner. There are a number of objectives and tasks that will be part of the overall game experience. Finding items, exploring, repairing things, solving puzzles, and a whole host more of cleverly devised action encased in a strong and intriguing storyline marks Ashina: The Red Witch as a little game full of surprises. Everything in Ashina: The Red Witch is hand-drawn pixel artwork with hand-drawn lighting to help bring the magical world to life. The game's top-down and side-on perspectives provide players with a unique and dynamic visual experience as they explore diverse landscapes, from the town of Shiruta, the City and its sewers of Chikara, even the ancient forest."

