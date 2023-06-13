Posted in: Dead Island 2, Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dambuster Studios, Dead Island 2, Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 Announces First Wave Of DLC Content

Dead Island 2 has revealed a ton of DLC and new content on the way, however, it won't be coming until later this year.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios revealed a ton of new content that will be coming to Dead Island 2, but you'll have to wait for the bulk of it. The team will have two new expansions on the way, the first being Haus, set to come out in Q4 2023, while the Sola Festival will drop in Q2 2024. Meanwhile, the game will have several new character skin packs to tide you over, which will be released over the course of several months. Three of them were revealed today with the standard pack, as well as two specialty packs. They also revealed a new community event running from June 14th to July 10th, as you can redeem a new content drop on Twitch from specific content creators playing the game, as well as a chance to win a Maulibu Nights(tick) by joining their mailing list and bisecting 1,000 limbs. We got more details on the content below.

"Giving a hint of what's to come gameplay-wise, two expansions will feature brand new missions, weapons and skills, and areas to explore, with its first titled Haus. How does a billionaire prepare for the zompocalypse? With a techno-death cult and a healthy splash of debauchery and gore. Haus is slated for a Q4 2023 release. The second expansion will welcome players to the "SOLA" festival, where LA's party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet in true LA fashion, one rave at a time. SOLA Festival will launch in Q2 2024. Haus and SOLA Festival are included in Dead Island 2's Expansion Pass and will also be available to purchase separately. Starting with today's update, players will be able to access the new Cosplay feature. This feature is unlocked during the "Call The Cavalry" quest, after which players can select cosplay via the main menu or by visiting any storage locker in the game. Cosplay houses a brand-new collection of character skins to customize slayers."

Premium Character Packs: These include a unique skin for the slayer named in the pack and a weapon that can be used by any of the slayers, from the HELL-A Catwalk Collection. There is a total of six character packs, all available to purchase from digital stores today: Character Packs 1 (Silver Star Jacob) and Pack 2 (Cyber Slayer Amy) are included for owners of the Deluxe, Gold, and HELL-A Editions of Dead Island 2. Four further character packs – Gaelic Queen Dani (included for owners of the Expansion Pass), Jungle Fantasy Ryan, Steel Horse Carla, and Venice Vogue Bruno – are also available to further enhance your Slayer's stylish look.

These include a unique skin for the slayer named in the pack and a weapon that can be used by any of the slayers, from the HELL-A Catwalk Collection. There is a total of six character packs, all available to purchase from digital stores today: Til Dawn Collection: Features a brand-new skin for each of the six slayers, free for all players. These will automatically appear in the cosplay section after the latest update has been downloaded and players have reached the unlock point for Cosplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!