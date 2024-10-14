Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska Launches Update 2: Farmer & Fighters Today

Aska has a new update available this morning while the game still sits in Early Access, as the Farmer & Fighters update is now live

Article Summary Explore Aska's Town Militias and protect your settlement with a rally horn.

Enhance gameplay with wall-mounted torches and seasonal crop schedules.

Customize your Viking with new hairstyles, tattoos, and facial features.

Embrace new settlement features and enjoy Steam Cloud Saves in Aska.

Indie game developer Sand Sailor Studio and publisher Thunderful Publishing have added the new Farmer & Fighters this morning to Aska as part of the Early Access upgrades. This update brings with it new additions that will improve the gameplay, as well as bring about new features to expand on what you've been doing. Including the addition of town militias, new crops that operate on a seasonal basis, a new set of customizations for your characters, and more. We have more info about the update for you below, as we're sure this won't be the last one to come. No word yet on a plan or target window for the game's full release.

Update 2: Farmer & Fighters

Town Militias: Upgrade the Eye of Odin, form a town guard, and rally them with a mighty horn to defeat enemies.

Upgrade the Eye of Odin, form a town guard, and rally them with a mighty horn to defeat enemies. Wall-Mounted Cave Torches: Caves have become even better with wall-mounted cave torches and new small iron clusters. Additionally, the Crawler boss has been reworked, so players should take another "stab" at this evil foe.

Caves have become even better with wall-mounted cave torches and new small iron clusters. Additionally, the Crawler boss has been reworked, so players should take another "stab" at this evil foe. Seasonal Crop Schedules: Create automated crop rotation tasks that will add variety to fields during specific seasons.

Create automated crop rotation tasks that will add variety to fields during specific seasons. New Customization Options: Survive in style with new hairstyles, tattoos, and facial features, which are unlockable through the deeds system.

Survive in style with new hairstyles, tattoos, and facial features, which are unlockable through the deeds system. Additional Features: Expand your settlement with the Horn Tower Addon, as well as enjoy Steam Cloud Saves, now available.

Aska

In Aska, they strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting, and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to three friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival.

