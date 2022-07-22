Asmodee Announces New Tabletop Western 3000 Scoundrels

Asmodee and Unexpected Games announced they have a new western board game on the way as you'll bluff out a victory in 3000 Scoundrels. The game is designed to pit players against each other in a Wild West setting, forcing you to uncover the secret workings of mysterious technology in a mad dash for information and power. Using clear cards, it will be up to each of you to will build a team of unique scoundrels to help you succeed, or at the very least, bluff your way through a win. A release date hasn't been set yet beyond the idea we'll see it in the Fall at hobby shops and local retailers for $50.

In 3000 Scoundrels, 2-4 players enter an alternative history Wild West and assume the roles of rival leaders attempting to steal precious technology left behind by a mysterious man known only as the Traveler. At the end of the game, the player with the most tech will determine the fate of the American Frontier. Clear cards are used to create up to 3000 scoundrels, each with a unique name, artwork, and ability. Up to 50 scoundrels are used in each game, ensuring that every play-through is different! Players will need to draft scoundrels that synergize with their strategy and use them to build an engine to ensure victory. Part of the strategy involves misdirecting opponents and choosing when to bluff. But, if players are caught cheating, they are penalized. 3000 Scoundrels includes 60 clear job cards, 50 trait cards, 4 leader sheets, 28 Poker cards, 8 strategy cards, 1 game board, and more.

3000 Scoundrels features: A character creation process that gives every scoundrel a unique name, artwork, and ability

Scoundrels perfectly tailored for any strategy

Intuitive gameplay designed to reward successful bluffers and strategists

Supports 2 – 4 Players

Designed for ages 10+

Games last 60-90 minutes