Asmodee Digital Announces Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace

Asmodee Digital revealed this week they will be releasing a new game sometime next year called Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace. Along with developer Artefacts Studio, the two have created a narrative game based on the board game franchise, set in the Lovecraftian universe, mixing in a few different genres to provide you a mystery with a lot of dark shadows at every turn. The game is set to be released sometime in 2021, but no other details for a date followed beyond that rather large window. But we do know it will come out on PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles out right now, however, no word on if it will be next-gen compatible. You can read more about it below along with some screenshots.

Previously announced under the title Mansions of Madness: Mother's Embrace, the upcoming Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace is a squad-based narrative adventure game offering a mix of exploration, investigation and tactical RPG combat phases set in the Lovecraftian universe. The year is 1926, and a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion, the apparent victim of a heinous murder. Players must pick from 12 of the most iconic protagonists from the Arkham Horror universe, each with a unique skill set, and assemble a team of investigators to uncover the secrets behind this mysterious death. As investigators face off against Lovecraftian horrors, they will descend deeper into the depths of madness, affecting their level of sanity and causing traumas that will impact the course of their investigation. Along with facing curious science, living nightmares and a sinister cult, players will combat an array of enemies in turn-based combat, all while attempting to retain their sanity. Developed by Artefacts Studio and featuring an original story, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace plunges players into the engrossing pulp world of 1920s America to combat unseen supernatural and psychological horrors true to the Lovecraftian spirit.