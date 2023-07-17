Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Level Infinite, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade To Launch Closed Beta In August

Ubisoft and Level Infinite are planning to launch a Closed Beta for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, starting the first week of August.

Ubisoft revealed this week that they will be launching a Closed Beta for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, as they're working with Level Infinite to make it happen. The game still doesn't have a proper name, and if we're being honest, it won't shock us at this point if they kept it Codename Jade at launch. You can sign up for it at the game's website, as it will launch on August 3rd and run for a few weeks. We got more details about the game below along with more info on how the beta will play out.

"Players will get to access a huge open world set in third-century BC ancient China, featuring iconic Assassin's Creed's gameplay elements: exploration, parkour, combat, and assassination. For the first time in the franchise, players will be able to customize their character's appearance and make it their own, before tackling the journey ahead, filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. During this pivotal era, the Qin Dynasty unified China and secured the trade route to the West. Players will have to take on desert raiders and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities and facing new challenges along the way, from the Great Wall to the imperial capital of Xianyang. To ensure the delivery of the most compelling experience, players feedback will be collected through various beta phases, with the first one starting later this summer."

Schedule: There are 4 phases: questionnaire, invitation, Pre-download, and testing. Please familiarize yourself with the following schedule before signing up:

Questionnaire period: July 17th- 27th

Invitation period: July 27th – 31st

Pre-download: August 1st

Test: August 3rd- 11th Regions: We warmly invite players from all over the world to participate. Servers will be located in North America and Western Europe, and eligible players can select the server that best suits their network connection. The Closed Beta will feature English text and voiceover. Platforms & Devices: We have worked hard to ensure that the closed beta test is available on both iOS and Android. Specific requirements are as follows:

Android: Snapdragon 865 or above, running Android 10 or above

iOS: iPhone 11 or above

Participant slots: 5,000

