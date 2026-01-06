Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: Assassin’s Creed: Genesis Digital Trading Card Collection, Jumbl Staxx

Assassin's Creed: Genesis Digital Trading Card Collection Announced

The Assassin’s Creed: Genesis Digital Trading Card Collection has been announced, coming to iOs and Android sometime in 2026

Collect, trade, and compete with art-driven digital cards from across the Assassin’s Creed universe

Genesis Wave features limited edition cards, including ultra-rare Hidden Legends portrait cards

Buy blind packs, unlock cinematic pack openings, and trade cards using real-world currency

Jumbl Staxx announced this morning that they have teamed with Ubisoft to release a new mobile title in the Assassin's Creed: Genesis Digital Trading Card Collection. This is exactly what it sounds like, as they have made a trading card game specifically for iOS and Android, featuring characters, settings, weapons, and more from the entire Assassin's Creed universe, for you to buy, collect, trade, and more on their system. They didn't get into the specifics of what everything would cost, but they did reveal that a 4-card Premium Blind Pack will run you $10. So this game is primarily here to make money, but is on-par for a lot of what Jumbl Staxx makes. We have more info below as the game will be out sometime in 2026.

Assassin's Creed: Genesis Digital Trading Card Collection

This collaboration brings Ubisoft's award-winning, best-selling action-adventure franchise to life through art-driven, limited-edition digital trading card collections that celebrate the legendary heroes, pivotal moments, and enduring legacy of the Assassin's Creed universe.

The Genesis Collection: The Genesis Wave marks the beginning of the Jumbl Staxx x Assassin's Creed journey, featuring a curated set of officially licensed digital cards inspired by Assassin's Creed I, II, Brotherhood, Revelations, and Shadows. This initial Wave is limited to only 7,500 digital blind packs available worldwide, each unlocking a new layer of discovery, storytelling, and artistry through the Jumbl Staxx experience.

Limited Edition Digital Cards, Legendary Artwork : Among the Genesis lineup are two ultra-rare portrait cards capturing the essence of Assassin's Creed's most iconic protagonists. These Hidden Legends are concealed across the 7,500 deluxe digital blind packs, treasures reserved for the luckiest collectors to uncover.

: Among the Genesis lineup are two ultra-rare portrait cards capturing the essence of Assassin's Creed's most iconic protagonists. These Hidden Legends are concealed across the 7,500 deluxe digital blind packs, treasures reserved for the luckiest collectors to uncover. Entertainment-First Pack Openings : Every pack opening is designed as an interactive moment of discovery, blending art, motion, and atmosphere to elevate collecting into a cinematic experience.

: Every pack opening is designed as an interactive moment of discovery, blending art, motion, and atmosphere to elevate collecting into a cinematic experience. Collect, Connect & Compete : Collectors can build card stacks, unlock synergies, and climb the leaderboard while joining a vibrant social community of fans and collectors from around the world.

: Collectors can build card stacks, unlock synergies, and climb the leaderboard while joining a vibrant social community of fans and collectors from around the world. Real Value. Real Payouts: Trade your digital cards and packs on the Jumbl Staxx marketplace using credit or debit cards with real-world currency.

