Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen Confirmed For Console & PC

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen has a new release date for consoles and PC platforms, as well as plans for a physical release of the title

Players join Bluey and Bingoose on a quest to reclaim the Gold Pen from King Goldie Horns

Includes nine hand-drawn levels across snowy mountains, beaches, forests, and the Outback

Explore, solve puzzles, complete mini-quests, and find collectibles in a family-friendly adventure

BBC Studios, Ludo Studio, and Halfbrick Studios have confirmed the official release date for Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen on PC platforms and consoles. The game has already been released for mobile devices, so really all they're doing is porting the game over, which will take place on May 28, 2026. What's more, the team are planning a physical release for the title to give fans a little something extra on those platforms.

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen

Bluey is drawing when Dad suddenly yoinks the Gold Pen she needs to complete her story. A new world is brought to life as the Heeler family gather around the kitchen table to draw together. Mum designs the strange and distant lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego, Bingoose, a plucky adventurer who even lays golden eggs. Bluey and Bingoose embark on an exciting quest to retrieve The Gold Pen from King Goldie Horns, with heaps of fun along the way! Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen features nine exciting levels set across snowy mountains, golden beaches, lush green forests, and iconic Australian landscapes, including the Outback. Along the way, players will:

Explore lively, hand-drawn worlds

Uncover hidden treasures, solve playful puzzles and complete delightful mini-quests

Glide, fly, and skate through each level, facing fun challenges

Help little lost critters return to their homes

Search near and far for collectibles that unlock new moments in the adventure

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen is designed for Bluey fans who are ready for an epic adventure game full of puzzles, quests and challenges while still keeping the warmth, humour and gentle fun that younger Bluey fans and families love. Recommended for ages 7+ or fans with gaming experience.

