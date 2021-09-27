Dungeons & Dragons Announces Rules Expansion Gift Set

Over the weekend during the Fall version of D&D Celebration 2021, Dungeons & Dragons announced the Rules Expansion Gift Set. During the "Future of D&D" panel, which you can check out down at the bottom, members of the team including Ray Winninger, Liz Schuh, Chris Perkins, and Jeremy Crawford chatted about the set. The short version is you're getting three of the most recent expansion rulesets in one package, so that along with the traditional three of your Player's Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master's Guide, you're getting the expanded rules that add more options to the game for everyone to play. The set will be released on January 25th, 2022 for $170, and will come in a standard edition and an alt-cover edition sold exclusively at game stores. Here's some added info on the set.

The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set is a perfect addition for the Dungeon Masters and D&D players in your life (or yourself, of course) who want to level up their libraries beyond the core rulebooks. The set contains new printings of Xanathar's Guide to Everything, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and a new volume, Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises tons of D&D material released since the launch of fifth edition into one convenient tome. Those three books plus a Dungeon Master's Screen are all contained in a beautiful slipcase. The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set will be available on store shelves starting on January 25, 2022, with standard covers by Grzegorz Rutkowski (Monsters of the Multiverse, DM's Screen and slipcase), Magali Villeneuve (Tasha's), and Jason Rainville (Xanathar's) featuring a shiny foil treatment while the new alternate covers designed by Joy Ang. Monsters of the Multiverse will be available as a standalone later in the year.

"We planned to release the D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set before the holidays, but like many products in the industry, production and shipping delays forced us to move the release date," said Liz Schuh, Director of Product Management for D&D. "But for D&D fans looking to use holiday gift funds in the new year, this is a quick way to create a library of setting-agnostic material for their D&D games. And hey, it doesn't have to be a holiday to give this Gift Set to anyone who wants more D&D goodness beyond the core rulebooks." "We revised the content in Monsters of the Multiverse so that it plays even better than it did before. Many of the monsters have new abilities and new bits of lore, which will make them even more fun to include in your campaigns," said Jeremy Crawford, Game Design Architect for Dungeons & Dragons. "We also shifted the lore focus so that this material is relevant no matter where you play in the D&D multiverse, not just in the Forgotten Realms."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Future of D&D | D&D Celebration 2021 (https://youtu.be/FSafNA20fxE)