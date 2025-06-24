Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cephalofair Games, Frosthaven, Snapshot Games

Frosthaven Releases New Character Introduction Video

Check out the latest video for the video game adaptation of Frosthaven, as they properly introduce you to the characters of the title

Article Summary Frosthaven video game unveils its starting six characters in a brand-new introduction video.

Based on the popular board game, Frosthaven features deep tactical combat and strategic gameplay.

Players manage an outpost, explore diverse environments, and unlock new classes throughout the campaign.

Supports single-player and 2-4 player online co-op, with over 130 quests planned for future updates.

Arc Games and Snapshot Games have released a new video this morning for Frosthaven, giving you a proper introduction to the game's characters. If you weren't already aware, this is a video game adaptation of the board game, so to make sure everyone is on board, the video provides a spotlight on the six starting characters. Those characters are Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Enjoy the video above as the team has yet to reveal a proper release window.

Frosthaven

An evolution of the Frosthaven board game experience, the dark fantasy tactical RPG serves as a spiritual successor to Gloomhaven and is developed by Snapshot Games. Players can expect deep mechanics and challenging yet immensely satisfying gameplay both in Single Player and Co-Op Online Multiplayer. Seasoned veterans of the original board game or Gloomhaven will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of Frosthaven. Newcomers can start their first adventure with difficulty modes tailored to their skill level. Improved UX and quality-of-life features will ensure all players can enjoy their experience. The brand-new character classes, each featuring unique playstyles and abilities, makes it so that every decision matters. Players must balance risk and reward, working towards the best synergies between the classes comprising their party. Carefully managing resources is paramount to progress through a gripping campaign, set in a vast world filled with menacing enemies and diverse environments.

Unique Characters: Choose from six starting character classes—including the Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Additional classes will be unlocked as you progress your campaign. Each class features its own unique abilities and playstyle to master.

Deep Tactical Combat: Engage in deep, tactical turn-based combat, testing your skills against an array of new enemies and formidable bosses. Utilize an ability card system that requires careful planning to unleash devastating attacks, execute powerful combos, and try keeping your party members alive.

Build Your Outpost: Manage the Outpost, constructing and upgrading various buildings, unlocking new game features and mechanics.

A Stunning World To Explore: A stunning art style, highly detailed models and textures, and expressive animations all bring the world of Frosthaven to life. Be ready to explore diverse biomes, changing seasons, and dynamic environments as your adventure progresses.

An Ever-Growing Experience: The Early Access release launches with 35+ quests across Acts 1 and 2, with over 130 total quests planned for the campaign as development continues. The included Tutorial and Introductory quest line allows both new and old players to get accommodated with the basic mechanics and gameplay.

Co-Op Online Multiplayer: Frosthaven supports 2-4 players so you can play with your friends anywhere and at any time

