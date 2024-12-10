Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Drops New Blog About Combat

Ubisoft has released a new blog for Assassin's Creed Shadows today, going over some of the greater details behind how combat will work

Ubisoft has been pretty quiet about Assassin's Creed Shadows since the release date was pushed back, but today, we got a new blog from the team about combat. This is an overall guide to the basics of how combat will work in the game, as they have devised a two-character system that plays off the franchise's strengths while also innovating things for two different playstyles. With some additional notes from the game's director for insight into why things were devised and developed. We have a couple of snippets from their latest blog below, which you can read in full on their website, as the game will be released on February 14, 20205.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Combat Overview

The protagonist you're playing as and the weapon you're using dramatically alters combat, so read on to learn how samurai Yasuke and shinobi Naoe will clash with the enemy and take down their targets.

Offensive Basics: We'll start with a quick round-up of the basic principles of Shadow's fight system. Remember that choosing to fight as Naoe or Yasuke – as well as your choice of weapon can alter these building blocks.

We'll start with a quick round-up of the basic principles of Shadow's fight system. Remember that choosing to fight as Naoe or Yasuke – as well as your choice of weapon can alter these building blocks. Light Attacks: Light attacks in Shadows are quick, fluid, and reliable, inflicting small increments of damage. However, some enemy archetypes can power through them and land attacks of their own, so be careful.

Light attacks in Shadows are quick, fluid, and reliable, inflicting small increments of damage. However, some enemy archetypes can power through them and land attacks of their own, so be careful. Heavy Attacks: Packing a bit more strength, heavy attacks inflict higher damage on most enemies – useful to stagger them and create some space around you.

Packing a bit more strength, heavy attacks inflict higher damage on most enemies – useful to stagger them and create some space around you. Posture Attacks: Holding the input on any attack – that is, pressing and holding the light or heavy attack button – will charge that attack to significantly increase its damage output: this is called a Posture Attack. A Posture Attack can be held indefinitely, allowing you to adjust your distances or change targets. All posture attacks are great at breaking through an enemy's blocking stance – breaking their guard instantly.

