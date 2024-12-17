Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Adds Lillia To The Roster

In the latest update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, Holy Night’s Illusion Lillia is here for a special holiday patch

Article Summary Discover Holy Night's Illusion Lillia in Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure's latest update for 2024.

Participate in holiday-themed events, missions, and challenges for exclusive in-game rewards.

Unlock new Support characters like Lillia and King Arthur using special Summon Tickets and Diamonds.

Enjoy festive vibes with a holiday-themed Tavern and tackle the Event Boss for rare loot.

Netmarble has a new update out now for The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, as you're getting a new character and some holiday things to do. In what should be the last update for the game in 2024, players can now play with Holy Night's Illusion Lillia, who has been added to the roster. You'll also see some holiday charm everywhere, as we have the details of what you'll see and experience in the update from the devs below.

Holy Night's Illusion Lillia

The new update adds Holy Night's Illusion Lillia to the roster of playable characters. Lillia is a VIT-attribute Support and is an original game character who first appeared in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Players can acquire Lillia by using Rate Up Summon Tickets or Diamonds through December 30. New King Arthur, an INT-attribute Support, is also obtainable through Rate Up Summon during the same period. To celebrate the holiday season, several in-game events are ready for players to enjoy. Starting today, players who clear various daily in-game missions will receive multiple rewards, including an Artifact Pack, Guardian Stones, Demon Clan's Hidden Treasure, and more. Players will also receive points that can be used to obtain Hero Summon Tickets (x777), a Grand Hero Summon Ticket, and other rewards.

The Tavern will be transformed with holiday-themed decorations starting on December 23. Drawing 3★ Oslo Cards or 3★ Food Cards will display special holiday-themed animations. In addition, players will be able to challenge a special holiday season Event Boss 'Bulked-Up Festive Baku' and receive opportunities to acquire valuable rewards. The latest update also increases the stage expansion to 7000, introducing fresh stories.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

Based on the global hit manga and anime The Seven Deadly Sins, the game welcomes players to an idle RPG world overflowing with epic adventures and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. Inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the mobile RPG enjoyed by 60 million players around the globe, The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure offers an enjoyable gameplay experience featuring a variety of content, an easy-to-play One-Tap Draw system, as well the opportunity to collect and nurture beloved characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!