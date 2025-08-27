Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Goddess Order, Pixel Tribe

New Action RPG Goddess Order Has Been Given a Release Date

Goddess Order, a brand new action RPG mobile game, has been given a late September release date for iOS and Android devices

Article Summary Goddess Order, a new pixel action RPG, launches globally on iOS and Android in late September.

Experience tag team side-scrolling combat, swapping between three unique characters in real time.

Enjoy retro-inspired 2D pixel art, six language support, and full Korean and Japanese voice acting.

Embark on a time-traveling quest with endless content, competitive dungeons, and PvP battles.

Kakao Games and developer Pixel Tribe have confirmed the official release date for their next mobile action RPG title, Goddess Order. This is a tag team pixel action RPG where you'll work as a trio of characters to fight battles in a world that has had a significant event that could cause the end to come if you don't travel through time to stop it. We have more details about the game here, along with the latest trailer showing off the characters you'll play as and run into, as the team are currently taking pre-regisrations right now with the release date set for September 24 for iOS and Android.

Goddess Order

Goddess Order is a side-scrolling action RPG with retro inspired 2D pixel graphics, featuring mobile optimized combat action and a "tag team" battle system that allows players to freely switch between three characters during combat. For its global launch, the game will support six languages including Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Spanish, and will offer full Korean and Japanese voice acting.

Triple Fun Action At Your Fingertips: Dive into fast-paced side-scrolling battles. Master the rhythm of parries, dodges, and counters to overcome powerful foes.

Dive into fast-paced side-scrolling battles. Master the rhythm of parries, dodges, and counters to overcome powerful foes. Victory with Your Own Knight Order: Discover unique knights, each with distinct moves and flair. Build your trio, swap on the fly, and unleash powerful tag-team combos.

Discover unique knights, each with distinct moves and flair. Build your trio, swap on the fly, and unleash powerful tag-team combos. Pixel Art That Breathes Life: Charming, hand-crafted pixel art brought to life with masterful detail. Every pixel-born knight stands ready by your side.

Charming, hand-crafted pixel art brought to life with masterful detail. Every pixel-born knight stands ready by your side. Cross Time to Save the Future: A world on the verge of collapse. A fate waiting to be rewritten by your command. Will you turn our defeat into your victory?

A world on the verge of collapse. A fate waiting to be rewritten by your command. Will you turn our defeat into your victory? Endless Content, Endless Adventure: Mini-games, PvP, competitive dungeons, and more await. Play at your pace—casual or hardcore, the journey never ends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!