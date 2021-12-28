Pokémon GO Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Artist Collaborations

2021 saw Pokémon GO celebrate two anniversaries: the game's 5th anniversary and the overall franchise's 25th. We saw quite a few events related to the anniversary and it now appears that the celebrations have yet to come to an end. Pokémon GO Japan's Twitter account has announced a new collaboration with prominent artists in honor of this anniversary.

The translated tweet from Pokémon GO Japan read:

In commemoration of [Pokémon GO's 5th Anniversary], 5 illustrations by 5 creators will be released. How was your 5th anniversary adventure? Under the same sky, on the same earth. In this world, walking with Pokemon. Many more encounters and discoveries are waiting for all trainers. Now for your next adventure.

The artists included in this collaboration are:

Hirotaka Tanaka

TAO

Haru Akasaka

Sushio

Asano Inio

You can see all five stunning images in this Twitter thread.

Pokémon GO players can look forward to the final event of 2021, which is also the first event of 2022, starting in just three days. The 2022 New Year's Event will begin the night of New Year's Eve, sending this landmark 5th Anniversary year off with a celebratory event that rings in 2022. The event will feature a host of Costumed Pokémon including notably New Year's Hoothoot, which will mark the very first time that Hoothoot will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. As 2022 begins, the January content will switch on in-game. Trainers will be able to encounter Onix along with an additional helping of Mega Steelix energy every time they claim their Research Breakthrough reward all through the month. In addition to that, January 2022 will bring forth a rotating offering of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in raids including the current offering of Kyurem and upcoming features including Heatran, Shock Drive Genesect, and Regice.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool every day for comprehensive Pokémon GO coverage.