Aircraft Carriers Come To World Of Warships: Legends

Wargaming revealed this morning that aircraft carriers have come to World Of Warships: Legends in a new update. The latest update to the game brings in the old-school carriers to the game as you will send planes off to do recon and even help shoot at some of the enemy ships as a small tactical advantage. But that's not all as the update also comes with a new campaign for a German battlecruiser, British heavy cruisers, and a pair of special events for the Lunar New Year (which will start on February 12th). You can read more about it all here along with some images of the new content and the latest trailer.

Aircraft Carriers are here at last. For the first two weeks of the update, players can battle with and against the early carriers Langley, Ranger, Hōshō, and Ryūjō in a separate Air Strike game mode. To start playing in the new class, players will have to play a few battles of the Air Strike game mode first. Because it is a fundamentally different type of warship, aircraft carriers are defined by avoiding direct combat and using their aircraft to sink their enemies. These early carriers were experimental in many ways and their first arrival is also, as we will be gathering feedback from this event for future carrier releases. It's an exciting addition to World Of Warships: Legends so be sure to hop into a few Air Strike battles and try out the new ship type.

The new Dragonslayer campaign features the German battlecruiser Siegfried, a battle-hardened cruiser built with six powerful 15-inch guns and a set of torpedo launchers on each side. Designed as a heavy surface raider for the German navy, Siegfried is also well protected. Like the legendary hero she is named for, this ship is a mighty opponent on the field of battle. As the final reward of the campaign, players will need to pass through a hundred milestones over the next five weeks, completing a set of missions each week in order to command this "Dragonslayer" of yore. After completing the campaign, players can also continue completing missions to earn Steel.

There are some newcomers to the British tech tree in this update as well, a series of heavy cruisers. Starting at Tier IV, these ships carry powerful, low-velocity guns and are relatively well protected. Plus, they are well equipped with torpedoes, Sonar and a Repair consumable. It will take clever positioning to get the most from these ships, but they are sure to shake things up! Players can take command of these ships in early access by opening British Cruiser Containers, plus get the new Union Jack camouflage for their ships.