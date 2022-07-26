Assemble Entertainment Announces New RPG Bound By Blades

Assemble Entertainment announced a brand new indie RPG title on the way as we got our first look at Bound By Blades. Developed by indie studio Zeth, the game is very much an action RPG at its roots, but is also pretty casual and actually cozy. It's aiming to be a mix of old-school titles with new-school thinking in that you can go around and have an epic adventure, but without the elements that make it all feel like a grind. The game doesn't have an official release date yet, just the notion it will be out in Q4 2022. Here's some additional info and the announcement trailer.

Bound by Blades follows the core gameplay of slaying bosses, harvesting their remains, and crafting gear. While not as hardcore as the genre kings, Bound by Blades offers a fun, approachable, and more casual experience for players interested in the boss-rush mechanic with a heaping helping of cute and cozy RPG mechanics. A passion project from solo developer Zeth, Bound by Blades aims to introduce a much more welcoming entry to boss-rush titles. Told through an enchanting digital-sketchbook art style, follow the young Bound through their journey in Ashmyr to learn about the beginnings of the vile Ilcyon and other mysterious entities. Beast Slayer: Slay colossal monsters through perilous combat, and learn their maneuvers in order to survive the battles and come out ahead. Harvest their remains, and utilize them to craft a sweet new set of gear!

