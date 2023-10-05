Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Growth, Windy Meadow

Assemble Entertainment Drops Info On Growth & Windy Meadow

Assemble Entertainment has revealed new information on two of their games, as Growth and Windy Meadow both have release dates.

Assemble Entertainment released new info this morning on two of their latest games, as we learned more about Growth and Windy Meadow. The shorthand is that both games not only got updated trailers to show off what's coming, but they also now have proper release dates. Ironically, it's the same one, as both games will be coming out on October 16. Enjoy the latest trailers below as we'll see them both released in a week and a half.

Growth

Growth, a cozy, hex grid-based soft-strategy game developed by VoodooDuck, features vibrant colors and plenty of replayability. As its name suggests, Growth is all about populating and expanding upon the procedurally generated land by working together with animals. Turn barren sections of land into densely packed forests and meadows while focusing on cozy exploration. Exploration is a key component in Growth, and thanks to its procedurally generated world, the puzzle game offers plenty of variety and wonder. As you expand, you'll come across different animals, each with unique abilities that will help you overcome the game's many obstacles.

Windy Meadow

Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale, which takes place in the Roadwarden universe developed by Moral Anxiety Studio, is a visual novel that focuses on player choice. Set in the tranquil yet mysterious world of Viaticum, Windy Meadow features three protagonists named Vena, Fabel, and Ludicia. These characters are at the heart of the narrative, and their stories intertwine with each other in unexpected ways. Windy Meadow's intriguing story is bolstered by its beautiful character sprites that come to life alongside an evocative musical score. Make a wide variety of choices – from seemingly small to life-changing – all while navigating the complexities of each character's personality and story. Your choices will impact not only how NPCs feel about you but also the dialogue options and the game's endings.

