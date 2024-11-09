Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asterogues, indie.io, Pipotchi660

Asterogues Will Release Full Version Later This Month

After being in Early Access on Steam for over a year, the game Asterogues will release the full version in just a couple of weeks

Article Summary Asterogues full release set for November 20, 2024, after a year in Early Access on Steam.

Play as rebels with unique powers in this cosmic bullet hell shoot-em-up adventure.

Explore various zones, battle swarms of enemies and take on eight planets for revenge.

Create synergies with passive and active items to master each unique gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Pipotchi660 and publisher indie.io have confirmed the full version of Asterogues will be released in a couple of weeks. The game has been available to players in Early Access on Steam since September 2023, offering a chance to try out a build of this cosmic bullet hell shoot-em-up while they continue to work on the game. It took a little time to perfect a title where you're essentially beating up on the solar system, but we now know the full version will be released on November 20, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to check out ahead of the game's full launch.

Asterogues

Cast out by the Sun itself, each rebel must use their unique power along with the items and weapons they collect to beat their way to the center of the Solar System and get revenge. Across various zones, swarms of asteroids, aliens, and stars attempt to crush the rebellion – and only the most adept fighter stands a chance of avoiding their endless onslaught. And even then, the eight planets stand vigilant over their territories, ready to destroy any trespassers that dare to pass. Are you strong enough to deliver retribution?

Each character has their own bone to pick with the Sun, and their own special ability to turn enemies' bullets against them! Unlock and master each character! Find dozens of unique passive and active items during your run, create powerful synergies, and get a new experience each time you play! The Solar System is packed full of loyal Sun-worshippers firing their own unique projectiles! Learn each bullet and each enemy pattern to stand a chance of winning! The eight planets control the Solar System under the Sun's command. You'll have to take them down before you get a chance at the Sun itself!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!