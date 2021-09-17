Astria Ascending Receives Brand New Animated Trailer

Dear Villagers has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Astria Ascending, showing off an animated look to the JRPG. Before the game drops on September 30th for both PC and all three major consoles, we get a cool animated trailer that gives a brief explanation of how the story came to be that you'll be diving into for this game. Enjoy the trailer below!

An epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic JRPG, Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice and new beginnings. The game was developed over the course of three years by a team of ten developers at Artisan Studios, and boasts contributions from world-class JRPG developers, with a narrative written by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake), score by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods – a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and seventy hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100 percent completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.