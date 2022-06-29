Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Announced For PC & Consoles

Atari has announced a brand new game for their golden anniversary as they will be releasing Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. This is not going to be your traditional game, even by the company's standards, as it will be more of an interactive experience that explores the history of Atari and the creative individuals who set the standard when the video game industry was barely getting started. You'll be given a history lesson of sorts told through a combination of classic and modern games, videos, and unpublished interviews. You'll see several artifacts, many of them not seen by people outside the company, as well as a full timeline of every game ever made by them, bonus titlers you can get through achievements, and more. The game is currently earmarked to be released in November for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and all three major consoles. Enjoy the added info and trailer below!

Far more than just a collection of games, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is a true interactive history of the iconic publisher and a celebration of the small team in Silicon Valley who combined their creativity, curiosity, and passion, resulting in what would be Atari. Through an interactive linear timeline, players access a trove of over 90 video games organized by era, as well as various files and assets, including early development sketches, hardware schematics, internal memos, images, videos, and other "artifacts," much of which have never been accessible by the public. Behind every game are the stories of Atari, what was happening at the company, what went into the creation of the games, and the hardware they ran on—told by the people who were there. Unlike any other video game collection in existence, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration emulates eight different Atari hardware platforms in one package—a true feat by the development team at Digital Eclipse. The collection includes titles drawn from five decades — a library of published works that represent the evolution of game development and the Atari games that influenced what would become the video game industry as we know it today.