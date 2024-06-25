Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration To Receive Expanded Edition

Atari announced Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition will be coming out soon with even more titles from the company.

Article Summary Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition adds 39 games and features.

Collectors can grab the physical Steelbook version for Switch and PS5.

Explore Atari's impact in 'The Wider World of Atari' timeline.

Relive the first console war with Atari 2600 vs. Intellivision in a new timeline.

Atari and Digital Eclipse have a new expansion coming out for one of its more popular collections, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be getting some bonus content. In what will be known as the Expanded Edition, the game will be getting adds two new timelines and 39 games to the playable Atari retrospective. What's more, they will also release a physical Steelbook version for Nintendo Switch and PS5, which will come with Atari 2600 art cards, miniature arcade marquee signs, an Al Alcorn Replica Syzygy Co. business card, and a Steelbook case. We have more details about the content below, as it will be out on October 25 for PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation, with the Atari VCS over the holidays.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition

The Wider World of Atari timeline, which includes 19 playable games and eight video segments, takes a series of deep dives into stories from Atari history, showing how Atari continued to influence creators and fans over the decades. New interviews, vintage ads, historical artifacts, and more have all been researched and presented with Digital Eclipse's signature style. Highlights from the new timeline include a deep dive into Stern Electronics' robot-blasting Berzerk; unusual and underappreciated innovations and hidden gems from the late 1980s; a spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic "Fuji" Atari logo; Pong creator Al Alcorn explaining the birth of Breakout; and an exploration of the fan base's role in discovering unreleased prototypes, creating "homebrew" games, and preserving Atari history.

The First Console War timeline, which includes 20 playable games and half-dozen video segments, tells the story of the first major console war in the gaming industry between the Atari 2600 and Mattel's Intellivision. The team at Digital Eclipse curates an exploration of the rivalry, including Mattel's quixotic decision to create games for the competing Atari 2600. Highlights include a selection of M Network games, including some fan-favorites; a mix of Atari and M Network sports games, and some rare Atari 2600 and 5200 prototypes. New interview features include former Intellivision game director Don Daglow, M Network programmer Jane Terjung, Activision's David Crane and Garry Kitchen, homebrew programmer Dennis Debro, and historians Leonard Herman and Mike Mika.

