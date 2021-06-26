Don't Starve: Newhome Receives A New Story Trailer

Tencent Games and Shengqu Games have released a brand new story trailer for their upcoming game Don't Starve: Newhome. The game was announced over the Summer of 2020 as they are putting together a new mysterious survival adventure title for mobile devices, as they are creating an evolution to the multiplayer options of the franchise. The game will also be introducing several new characters, as well as more new creatures that will help make it a very different game to those you've played before it. Hopefully with a little bit of a faster system to get into a quick co-op and quick play sessions.

So far the game has gone through a number of beta tests but up until now, we haven't seen a lot from the game. This trailer is really the first glimpse we've had in a while as to what the game will hold. Specifically in terms of the brand new story players will get a chance to experience it. Beyond that, we don't have a release date or a plan for pre-registration for the game. You can enjoy the new trailer down below along with more info on the game.

Don't Starve: Newhome is being designed with all-new features for a mobile gaming audience including co-operative multiplayer modes that allow them to play with friends, faster play sessions and personalized progression systems while still retaining the unique art style, challenging survival and exploration gameplay and extensive crafting the series is known for. Players will be able to build persistent homes, discover new creatures, builds and crafting options and team up with friends online to delve even deeper into the world of Don't Starve: Newhome. The game will also feature a new story mode, ongoing live support and much more.