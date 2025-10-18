Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged:

Nightmare Ghostface & MK II Movie Kitana to Join Mortal Kombat Mobile

Mortal Kombat Mobile has released a new massive update adding new versions of Ghostface and Kitana to the game with other content

Article Summary Nightmare Ghostface joins Mortal Kombat Mobile as a Diamond Nightmare character with unique Extra Attack abilities.

MK II Movie Kitana arrives as a Diamond Outworld fighter with power-draining moves and a new Extra Attack minigame.

Update 7.0 introduces the Realm Klash: Klash Towers mode, challenging players to build towers and earn rewards.

New features include Johnny Cage's Mansion arena, Brutalities for Spawn and Triborg, and Ascendable Gold Characters.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have launched a new massive update for Mortal Kombat Mobile, adding two new characters and additional content. The big additions to this are the Nightmare Ghostface (because WB can't help but put other properties its own in MK games) and MK II Movie Kitana (because they gotta promote the film). We have the dev notes below and more info on their website, as the content is now live.

Mortal Kombat Mobile – Update 7.0

Nightmare Ghostface

The terror of Woodsboro, slashes his way into Mortal Kombat Mobile as a powerful Diamond Character and the next member of the Nightmare team on Oct. 15. Players will be able to swap in a fellow Ghostface partner mid-fight using a unique Extra Attack button and build Ghostspirit stacks to activate Manic Mode. When allies are on the brink of defeat, Ghostface can strike with his Death Save ability, triggering up to three times on a full Nightmare team.

MK II Movie Kitana

A Diamond Outworld / Martial Artist who drains enemy power to keep opponents vulnerable. The Edenian Princess is deadlier than ever and features a new Extra Attack minigame, allowing players to time her strikes to stack Piercing – a powerful effect that removes and blocks buffs, prevents opponents from tagging out, and boosts critical damage. She will be available in early access via the new Kombat Pass: Season of Screams and officially released in November.

Additional Content

Update 7.0 will also introduce the next evolution of the new and improved Realm Klash game mode – Klash Towers. Using randomized cards consisting of different characters, gear and Kameo Fighters, players must build a tower and kraft impenetrable defenses, then take on rival towers, while opponents challenge their own. Clearing towers rewards players with Kunai Points and advances their progress on the season leaderboard.

NEW – Johnny Cage's Mansion: By popular demand, the latest arena is none other than Johnny Cage's Mansion , straight from Mortal Kombat 1 . All the action, all the fights, now in the comfort of the B-movie action star's house in the hills.

By popular demand, the latest arena is none other than , straight from . All the action, all the fights, now in the comfort of the B-movie action star's house in the hills. NEW – Brutalities: Spawn and Triborg Brutalities come to mobile! Kollect the Krypt Equipment to gain access to these incredible attacks and finish opponents in spectacular fashion.

Spawn and Triborg Brutalities come to mobile! Kollect the Krypt Equipment to gain access to these incredible attacks and finish opponents in spectacular fashion. NEW – Ascendable Characters: A new batch of existing Gold Characters are now Ascendable including Triborg Cyrax, Triborg Smoke, Triborg Sub-Zero, Gunslinger Erron Black, and Unstoppable Jason. Once Ascended they will instantly become stronger and unlock the ability to perform Brutalities!

