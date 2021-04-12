New Kalos Species Discovered In Pokémon GO Datamine

It seems as if we're in for another wave of Kalos Pokémon. Niantic has added assets for Generation Six species in Pokémon GO, including some of the most anticipated releases in the game. Not only have these new species been added, but their Shiny forms have also been uncovered. Does this mean we're in for a huge release? Maybe, but it's a bit more complicated than that. Let's break it down.

First up, this is worthy of excitement as long as it's approached realistically. The days of Niantic releasing generations in huge waves in Pokémon GO seems to be over, with Unova still not yet completely released. Hell, we still haven't gotten Generation Three's Kecleon. Personally, I think we're going to continue to see smaller waves of releases with greater frequency now that spring is here and summer is on the horizon. I'd be very surprised if we don't see some of the more anticipated releases in Pokémon GO sooner rather than later, though.

Namely, Xerneas and Sylveon.

Xerneas is currently featured on the loading screen artwork. Now, we're currently in the Seasons of Legends, which will climate with a final month of events in May. We already know what's happening in April. This Season has focused almost exclusively on the Forces of Nature in raids, and considering there's just one month of unannounced raids… I'm betting we have Xerneas through the entire month of May. With the loading screen teaser as well as the title of this Season, I think it's a sure bet that we'll see the Season culminate with Xerneas. Other Legendaries from Kalos, though, like Zygarde and Yveltal, I believe, will see a slower rollout. I'd predict Yveltal as Pokémon GO's October 2021 boss with Zygarde being released over time in its various Formes, likely starting this summer.

Now, Sylveon, it seems, is imminent. If you nickname your Eevee "Kira" right now, you'll see Sylveon's silhouette on the Evolve button. Don't press it yet. It'll error out. It is, however, a hint that Sylveon is on the way, with the obvious date being Friendship Day later in April.

Do you have any theories about the release of the rest of these Kalos species in Pokémon GO?