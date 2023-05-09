Atari Announces Mr. Run And Jump Coming This Summer Atari revealed their new adventure game, Mr. Run and Jump, set to be released this Summer for PC, consoles, and Atari VCS.

Atari and developer Graphite Lab have revealed a brand new game on the way this summer as they showed off Mr. Run and Jump. Originally created in 2021 as a homebrew title for the Atari 2066, the game essentially gave retro gamers their own old-school version of a fast-moving adventure game akin to Super Meat Boy and Celeste. Two years later, we now have a modernized version of it, complete with a fun soundtrack, neon lighting, and all the excitement and replayability of modern titles of the same genre. There's no official release date for it beyond "Summer 2023," but we do know it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, all three major consoles, and the Atari VCS. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer.

"Mr. Run and Jump features precise controls, silky smooth gameplay, and free-flowing level design, making it a speedrunner's dream. Run, jump, dash, and roll to hard-to-reach locations to find collectibles, or adjust the difficulty level via Dynamic Assistance to enjoy a more approachable experience with the heart-pounding peril cranked down a couple of notches. Mr. Run and Jump was originally created in 2021 as an Atari 2600 game, designed by John Mikula, a developer at St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Its precise platforming showcases the legacy 2600 hardware, still capable of engaging hobbyists and fans 40+ years after its release. The teams at Atari and Graphite Lab were so enamored with the 2600 title that they teamed up to create a modern version of Mr. Run and Jump, highlighting the best of the 2600 title for modern consoles and PCs, and layering in a beautiful landscape of color and sound."