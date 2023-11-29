Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Run

Atari Opens Pre-Orders For Fatal Run 2600 Collectible Cartridge

Atari has opened up pre-orders for another of their XP retro cartridges, as players can get their hands on a collectible Fatal Run.

Article Summary Atari unveils Fatal Run collectible cartridge for Atari 2600, limited to 500 copies.

Pre-orders are now open for the Atari XP reissue of Fatal Run at $60 each.

Fatal Run is the largest 2600 title with 32 levels, enhanced with a 32kB cartridge.

The collectible includes a customized box and manual, with high-quality cartridge build.

Atari has announced a new addition to the Atari XP line of games, as they have opened up pre-orders for a 2600 collectible version of Fatal Run. As it has been with previous versions, you're getting a working cartridge that you can pop into any version of the console that plays 2600 titles, along with an instruction booklet inside a customized box that looks amazing. But it also comes with the caveat that they will only be making 500 copies of the game, and once they are gone, they're gone. You can read more about the game below, as it is currently on pre-order for $60.

"Following an apocalyptic event, you are responsible for driving from community to community delivering anti-radiation medicines to survivors across a desolate wasteland. During your travels, you'll navigate perilous obstacles and fight off other vehicles — raiders who want to steal the vaccines. To help you fight off your attackers, and limit 8-bit people explosions, you'll collect power-ups as you drive, including dynamite, rockets, machine guns, oil slicks, smoke screens, nitro speed-boosts, and 'death crystals' which make your car immune to damage from collisions." "Pay attention to your vehicle's gauges, as you'll need to monitor your tire, engine, and armor conditions. Should you neglect needed repairs, you'll face decreased speed and impossible handling, all of which make it easier for raiders to catch up. Earn funds on successful runs and enjoy the benefits of repairs and upgrades from local shops. And remember, don't let your ammo run low! Fatal Run's 32 levels of combat were made possible by its 32kB size, the largest official game ever widely released on a 2600 cartridge. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals."

