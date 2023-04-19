Atari Reveals New Retro Artwork Created For Pixel Ripped 1978 Tim Lapetino and Phil Noto have added new artwork to the game Pixel Ripped 1978, bringing a retro Atari style to its release.

Atari decided to reveal some new retro artwork for their upcoming game Pixel Ripped 1978, created by Tim Lapetino and Phil Noto. If those names aren't immediately familiar to you, Lapetino has been directing the game's artwork, while Noto is a prolific comic artist and illustrator. The two have come together to give the game a look that matches the kind of art you would find on Atari titles back in the company's heyday, as the image you see below will be used as part of the box art for a game that explores the history of gaming to a degree. The game is still earmarked to be released sometime this Summer.

"In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game's protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games, a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming — a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today's technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it."