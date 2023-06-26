Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: atari, Quantum: Recharged

Atari To Release Quantum: Recharged Later This Year

Atari delves deep into their archives for a brand new Recharged title, as Quantum: Recharged is coming to both PC and consoles.

Atari revealed the latest addition to their Recharged series this morning as they dig deep for a cult classic this time with Quantum: Recharged. If you've never seen the original Quantum, the game was ahead of its time in many ways, as you used the joystick to guide your ship through space and draw lines with the tail end to eradicate shapes within the continuous line you connected. This new version will capitalize on that concept as you'll take your ship and navigate through waves of enemies, using special power-ups to clear them out. The company didn't release any kind of trailer for it, so we have no clue what it looks like, but we do have more info below as they're aiming to release it later this year.

"In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship's maneuverability. A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats."

What's Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.

Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield. Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.

Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies. Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!

Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes.

