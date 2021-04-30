Atari VCS Announces Three New Games For The Console

The crew behind the Atari VCS announced three new indie video games being added to the new gaming console. The three games that have been added are D/Generation, Jetboard Joust, and Utopos, all of which are recent titles so they are some of the more prominent games that are not retro Atari games. The team has really started making a push forward into getting titles on the system that are not part of a streaming service, and this is a great start as all three games have gotten some buzz lately. You can read more about all three below.

D/Generation (West Coast Software Limited)

Enhanced with improved graphics by West Coast Software Limited, D/Generation is a retro action-adventure game set in the future (technically, 2021) that requires you to save all of humanity — no biggie, right? A deadly virus has escaped at Genoq headquarters in London, and your mission is to travel up a 90-story-tall HQ skyscraper to deliver a package to Derrida, the lead scientist working on bioweapon research. Focus on your task at hand or assist others along the way as you work to stop the mutagenic contagion from escaping the building.

Jetboard Joust (Bitbull LTD)

Developers Bitbull LTD blend the spirit and intensity of arcade coin-ops SHMUPs from the '80s with the tactical elements and replayability of hardcore modern roguelikes. For fans of action, big guns, and fast and frenetic gameplay, Jetboard Joust delivers on all counts. Hop on a stylized jetboard as you take to the skies, blasting alien invaders with a variety of weapons and battle against massive, unrelenting bosses.

Utopos (Jani Penttinen)