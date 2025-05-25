Posted in: Atari, Games, Limited Run Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Busby

Atari Will Release Bubsy In: The Purrfect Collection

Bubsy In: The Purrfect Collection will bring together all of the character's games under one banner, with a playable history

Article Summary Atari and Limited Run Games announce Bubsy In: The Purrfect Collection for all major platforms in 2024.

The collection features eight classic Bubsy games, including rare and fan-favorite titles.

Enjoy interviews, artifacts, and a playable history exploring Bubsy’s iconic legacy in gaming.

All games receive quality-of-life updates via the Carbon Engine for a modern platforming experience.

Atari and Limited Run Games have partnered up for a special release, as they have come together for the new compilation, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection. For the first time in the IP's history, you'll be able to get every game made for it (eight in total), including Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Atari Jaguar), Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (SEGA Genesis, Super Nintendo, Super Famicon), Bubsy II (Game Boy, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo) and Bubsy 3D (PlayStation) to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. No release date has been provided yet, nor have they made any special edition reveals (which is why we assume LRG is involved), just that we know it will arrive on PC and all three major consoles sometime this year.

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection includes eight classic Bubsy games alongside artifacts and interviews providing insight into the creation and legacy of our furry friend. All games in the collection have been carefully updated for modern systems, smoothing out rough edges with new quality of life features and technical upgrades while staying true to the quirky catitude Bubsy is known for. Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is the ultimate celebration of Bubsy's legacy and a great opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience his fur-tastic catalog like never before. Get ready to pounce into the decades-spanning history of Bubsy and friends, taking on platforming challenges, gathering collectibles and bashing baddies into oblivion while discovering all there is to know about the feisty feline franchise.

Created internally at Limited Run Games, the Carbon Engine is a development tool that allows legacy content to be ported to modern platforms. It uses emulation as a base, on top of which the Carbon Engine builds features like UI, rendering, audio, data management, controller inputs, and console-specific SDK features like trophies. It allows Limited Run to put out highly accurate, emulation-based ports of classic games for modern hardware. Old, well-loved releases can find a second wind on all-new hardware using the Carbon Engine. It is a core component of Limited Run's vision for a world that is Forever Physical.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!