AtariXP Launches New Game Cartridge Initiative With Unreleased Games

AtariXP revealed today that they have launched the new initiative to release games on cartridges, starting with three that were never released. This entire initiative has been designed to bring rare and never-released Atari game cartridges back to the marketplace for fans old and new to get their hands on highly-collectible games that actually work. The first three cartridge games to be released are Yars' Return, Aquaventure, and Saboteur. All three of them were from the classic Atari library which were either never launched or released in very limited quantities. All three of these will be available in standard and limited-edition versions coming in classic Atari 2600-style boxes. You can currently pre-order them at the link above.

The limited editions for each game include a newly manufactured, high-quality Atari 2600 cartridge made from special plastics, a premium poster, a printed instructional manual with bonus material, a collectible pin and collectible badge, a certificate of authenticity, and a digital copy of the game playable on the Atari VCS. Only 1,983 copies of each limited edition cartridge will be made, honoring the year in which these games would have been released. The Limited Editions retail for $149.99 USD each, exclusively available on AtariXP.com. Standard edition cartridges, which include only the respective Atari 2600 cartridge, will retail for $49.99 USD. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals. Future drops from Atari XP will include previously unreleased titles from Atari's expansive library, rare-and-hard-to-find Atari IP physical media, and improved versions of classic games with refined mechanics and graphics.

"With our large catalog of classic games, we saw an opportunity to bring high-value, nostalgic content to the very active community of hardcore Atari fans, collectors, and video game enthusiasts," said Atari CEO, Wade Rosen. "We are confident that fans and collectors alike will be thoroughly impressed with Atari's reemergence into cartridge production."