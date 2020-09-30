AtGames Partners With TAITO To Create Virtual Pinball Tables

AtGames and TAITO revealed this week that the two have formed a new partnership to make a line of virtual pinball tables. The two companies made the announcement this morning, but aside from the quotes you see below, there's not a lot of info on how big this partnership will go or what specific IPs they're working with. AtGames has made a name for themselves the past few years doing those awesome mini-arcade cabinets with four games built inside that look like the originals did back in the day.

Meanwhile, TAITO basically has one of the more complex retro games libraries around with titles like Legends Ultimate, Legends Gamer, and Legends Pinball include Arkanoid, Bubble Bobble, Elevator Action, Chack'n Pop, Darius, Front Line, Operation Wolf, Rainbow Islands, Rastan Saga, Space Invaders, The Legend of Kage, and Zoo Keeper all under its banner. So the possibilities are pretty endless for what they could put together as far as having a table with just a monitor on a slant giving you the chance to play several classic pinball titles. Here are a couple of quotes made from this morning's announcement.

"Legendary arcade games like TAITO's Bubble Bobble, Jungle Hunt, Puzzle Bobble 2, Qix, Space Invaders, and more have found the perfect home on AtGames' family-friendly retro products," says Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames. "These fan favorites from TAITO will be pre-installed across several product lines starting next year. We can't wait for new gamers to enjoy them for the first time and arcade veterans to put their skills to the test again." "We look forward to TAITO arcade classics appearing on future AtGames products," says Tetsu Yamada, president and representative director of TAITO Corporation. "These arcade favorites will continue to shine for years to come thanks to this new partnership."