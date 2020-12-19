AtGames Releases Legends Core With Over 100 Classic Games

AtGames released a brand new home arcade setup with Legends Core, a streaming arcade console complete with over 100 titles. This is basically a home console for retro titles for many of the companies who are not directly affiliated with a console, many of them being the original arcade ports that people once played in the '80s and '90s. It's basically a plug-and-play system for whatever TV or monitor you're using, specifically for an HDMI output. AtGames is selling it for $60, and it comes with a three-month subscription to Cloud BYOG. You can read more about it below.

Among the 100 games that appear on this compact arcade console is a large selection of classic arcade and home video games from licensors like Atari, Data East, Disney, Jaleco, Taito, The Tetris Company, and more. If you want to enhance your gaming experience even more, you can add to your games list with titles from ArcadeNet, an ever-growing subscription game library. Every game is optimized for the Legends Core's high-performance hardware and control options. BYOG, which stands for Bring Your Own Game, allows you to play even more games, including by streaming your favorite PC-based titles from the top digital distribution platforms from the AtGames cloud servers (Cloud BYOG) or your home computer.

With weekly firmware releases, the Legends Core, like all hardware running on the Legends Arcade Platform, is constantly evolving. Among the major evolutions has been the introduction of eSports to retro games with the AtGames Leagues Leaderboards (ALL), voice chat, friends lists, and the ability to stream gameplay directly to popular streaming services. No other home arcade products come close to these and the many other features made possible by the Legends Arcade Platform, which is exclusive to the Legends Arcade Family of products.