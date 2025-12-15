Posted in: Board Games, Games, NBC, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Today Edition, today

Monopoly: Today Edition Has Officially Been Released

Do you like Monopoly? Do you like the morning network news program The Today Show? Then you might like Monopoly: Today Edition

The Op Games has released a brand-new version of Monopoly this morning, as those who love waking up to NBC can now own Monopoly: Today Edition. The shorthand version is that they've partnered with NBC to create a tabletop version of America's first and longest-running morning show for everyone to play on one of the longest-running board games in modern history. We have more details about it below as it's now available in multiple online shops for $50.

Monopoly: Today Edition

With Monopoly: Today Edition, fans can buy, sell, and trade iconic spots from the Today set, including Today Plaza, Studio 1A, and the Anchor Desk. Special edition "Breaking News" and "Commercial Break" cards give players the feel of a fast-paced morning show as they circle the board. But will these cards solidify their career as a news anchor legend – or send their segment crashing? Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, Monopoly: Today Edition features six custom sculpted tokens representing items from the show – Coffee Mug, Sunrise, Microphone, Camera, Umbrella, and Clapboard. Players deliver headlines and build their brand to become a morning show legend in this edition featuring News Rooms and News Studios, and themed currency inspired by Today.

"Like Monopoly, TToday has been a beloved staple in Americans' living rooms for decades. It's a thrill to finally have an opportunity to bring these two icons of pop culture history together," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "Monopoly: Today Edition brings everyone's favorite morning routine to family game night, putting the big screen onto the tabletop as players buy, trade, and sell their way to ruling the airwaves."

"From the Plaza to Studio 1A, Today is built on moments that bring people together. Now, families and friends can share that same sense of community and fun with Monopoly: Today Edition." Said Libby Leist, Executive Vice President, Today and Lifestyle. "We can't wait for fans to experience these two timeless brands in an entirely new way."

"Monopoly has always reflected the world around us — the people, places, and moments that bring friends and families together," said Brian Baker, SVP of Board Games, Play-Doh, and Nerf at Hasbro. "Working with Today, a brand that's been part of America's mornings for decades, felt like the perfect fit. It's about shared experiences, community, and having fun together, whether you're tuning in or rolling the dice."

