AtGames Reveals The Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet

AtGames revealed a brand new ultimate arcade item for players as they are releasing the Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet. This beast is a full-size machine standing over 66" tall and 29" wide. It features a top-of-the-line premium two-player arcade control board, a 24" HD LCD monitor, down-firing stereo speakers, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The unit comes with 300 licensed games from various genres that can all be played 1-2 players, with built-in and access to countless more through ArcadeNet and BYOG. Among the 300 games that appear on here comes from companies such as Atari, Data East, Disney, Jaleco, Taito, The Tetris Company, and more. These legendary games can be enjoyed from the authentic arcade-style control panel, which includes two joysticks, six action buttons per player, a high-performance trackball, and two spinners. What's more, it comes with USB and HDMI ports to bring your own titles to the system so you can play more than just what's here. We got more details below as its being sold through their website and major retailers for $600.

"After overcoming the global supply challenges due to COVID-19, we can now put a greater supply of one of the most sought-after home arcades into retail," says Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames. "More families than ever can now join the tens of thousands of existing users who have fun playing this versatile machine on a daily basis." If you want to enhance your gaming experience even more, you can add to your games list with titles from ArcadeNet, an ever-growing subscription game library. Every game is optimized for the Legends Ultimate Arcade's high-performance hardware and arcade quality controls. BYOG™, which stands for Bring Your Own Game, allows you to play even more games, including by streaming your favorite PC-based titles from the top digital distribution platforms from our cloud servers or your home computer. With weekly firmware releases, the Legends Ultimate is constantly evolving. Among the major evolutions has been the introduction of eSports to retro games with the AtGames Leagues and Leaderboards (ALL), voice chat, friends lists, and the ability to stream gameplay directly to popular streaming services. No other home arcade product comes close to these and the many other features made possible by the Legends Arcade Platform family of products.