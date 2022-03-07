Atlus Drops New Info & Screenshots For Soul Hackers 2

Atlus has revealed a ton of new info about Soul Hackers 2 as they now have more story information as well as a ton of screenshots. First and foremost, the new storyline to the game features an agent of Aion named Rings who will be forced to join up with a team of Devil Summoners to help prevent the end of the world. While it inherits elements of the first game, this isn't a "pick up where they left off" kind of tale. You'll go to city districts called Realms and use both the team you're with and other gadgets to clear out enemies and free pieces of the city. All while modifying your tech to fuse demons and modify COMPs, which are special items that help get the job done.

Along with the new story info, they released a ton of screenshots from the game giving you a better idea of how it will look and feel, which is really cool but we're kind of shocked they didn't drop a new trailer for the game as well. We have the entire set of screenshots released this week for you to check out here as we have 45 in total highlighting the game's characters and parts of the story. Enjoy the content as the game will drop on August 26th, 2022.