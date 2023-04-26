Secretlab Reveals New Joker-Themed Magnus Desk Mat Need to put a smile on your gaming desk? Secretlab has a new mat for their Magnus desk with a Joker theme clad in green and purple.

Secretlab has launched another DC Comics item in their shop as they have unveiled the new Joker-themed desk mat for their Magnus Gaming Desk. The Joker Edition MAGPAD will give you all of the vibes of the iconic character as you can decorate your desk like one of the company's greatest villains. The mat has been designed to complement not just the desk, but to go with The Joker gaming chair the company offers, so those who own both have a matching set. As a bit of a cool addition to the desk, the end clips that keep it in place also glow in the dark with green "Ha" art, matching the corners of the mat as if the Joker came through and sprayed it everywhere. We have more info on it below as it is currently on sale for $79.

Secretlab MAGPAD Desk Mat The Joker Edition