Secretlab Reveals New Joker-Themed Magnus Desk Mat
Need to put a smile on your gaming desk? Secretlab has a new mat for their Magnus desk with a Joker theme clad in green and purple.
Secretlab has launched another DC Comics item in their shop as they have unveiled the new Joker-themed desk mat for their Magnus Gaming Desk. The Joker Edition MAGPAD will give you all of the vibes of the iconic character as you can decorate your desk like one of the company's greatest villains. The mat has been designed to complement not just the desk, but to go with The Joker gaming chair the company offers, so those who own both have a matching set. As a bit of a cool addition to the desk, the end clips that keep it in place also glow in the dark with green "Ha" art, matching the corners of the mat as if the Joker came through and sprayed it everywhere. We have more info on it below as it is currently on sale for $79.
Secretlab MAGPAD Desk Mat The Joker Edition
- Secretlab's first-ever glow-in-the-dark elements. The Joker's iconic laughter ("HAHAHA") is embellished on end clips of the Secretlab The Joker Edition MAGPAD™ Desk Mat — visible in daylight and glowing in the dark for an unexpected, eerie flair.
- Built to meet the needs of the most discerning gamers, creators, and professionals. Together with the award-winning TITAN Evo and our celebrated Secretlab Classics, the Secretlab MAGNUS rounds out a world-class productivity setup to level up both work and play.
- Unmatched desktop personalization. Showcase your personal style with our growing range of Secretlab MAGPAD™ Desk Mat designs and create the perfect ambiance with the Secretlab MAGRGB™ Diffused LED Strip (Smart Lighting Edition).
- Exclusively compatible desk add-ons. Say goodbye to mismatched desk accessories that don't fit your setup. Our custom-engineered desk add-ons and accessories are designed for full compatibility with the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro and MAGNUS desks.
- Designed with the clear intent to cut cable clutter once and for all, and give you more space to create. Our patent-pending integrated power supply column uses a single concealed cable within your desk leg and a built-in electrical socket to power your desk and devices all at once.