Let's Build a Dungeon Releases An Updated Demo

You can play an updated demo of Let's Build a Dungeon for Steam Next Fest as the developers are aiming to launch the game this year

Create and manage your own MMORPG studio, from hiring staff to designing a fantasy world.

Shape every aspect of your game—quests, dungeons, characters—and keep players engaged.

Balance investor demands with creative freedom as you grow from indie dev to gaming juggernaut.

Indie game developer and publisher Springloaded revealed their latest game, which expands on Let's Build A Zoo with Let's Build A Dungeon. The game has been planned for PC and Xbox for over a year and a half now, as the team is constantly revealing what's happening, but has yet to lock down a date. This Steam Next Fest Demo will be the first chance you get to really try the game in its current state, as we wait to see when the game will be out.

Manage a game studio making the world's greatest MMORPG. Hire designers, coders, and testers, create a fantasy world, then welcome hundreds of virtual players. If they get bored they will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head. You can even play the game you create. Review the resumes of hundreds of hopeful applicants as you staff your dream studio in this true-to-life and ridiculous simulation of the games industry. Recruit and manage artists, programmers and planners to produce new assets and mechanics that bring your creations to life. Manage development schedules, advertising campaigns and press relationships to grow your studio from a scrappy indie team into a development juggernaut. Will you risk financial ruin by delaying your game until it's perfect, or push your staff to breaking point with crunch time and salary cuts? Will you bow to community requests or stay true to your creative vision?

As a fledgling MMORPG developer, it's your job to build a fantasy world that keeps virtual players hooked while balancing the books. Welcome them into your world and watch their adventures unfold! Design an expansive adventure filled with quests, towns, monsters, and dungeons, tailored to your virtual players' demands. Jump in-game at any time to ban rogue users and see your world from a new perspective. Can you wow your audience with an RPG classic, or will this game be your final fantasy?

Will you build a monster-catching RPG? A cozy farming simulator? Or maybe a magic-fuelled action adventure? Whatever you build, build it your way with thousands of objects, environments, characters and enemies to choose from. Place every tree, build every quest, and decide on job classes for visiting virtual players as you watch them explore in real time. Increase drop rates if they are struggling, or boost enemy stats to keep them grinding for XP. The more time spent in your world, the happier your investors will be! Hire testers and stomp out bugs in your game, or jump into your world at any time to experience your masterpiece through the eyes of a player.

