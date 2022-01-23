Shiny Pokémon Return To Pokémon TCG In 2022 As "Sparkling" Cards

It looks like Shiny Pokémon are returning to the Pokémon TCG in 2022. New details have come in about Japan's next set, Battle Legion, which will release in February. We have a lot to talk about regarding Battle Legion and I will begin daily previews of the set starting tomorrow right here on Bleeding Cool, but first let's take a look at this new take on Shinies that are called "Sparkling Pokémon."

So far, all we have to go on is the Japanese cards and what Pokébeach had to say which can be read here. Here's everything we know so far:

Sparkling Pokémon have "Sparkling" in their name, much like you'd see on cards like Shining Charizard and Shining Mew.

The above cards, Sparkling Greninja and Sparkling Hawlucha, are all that have been revealed so far about this new take on Shiny Pokémon.

As far as the aesthetic, it looks as if the area of the card outside of the art-box has a unique reverse-holo pattern and that the actual Pokémon is rendered in textured foil. This brings to mind Shining Pokémon again, where the creature itself rather than the background image is textured holofoil.

Pokébeach notes that these are "They are powerful Basic Pokemon, so you can only include one in your deck."

These are numbered as part of the standard Battle Legion set and aren't Secret Rares nor are they part of a subset. This brings to mind the way that Shining Pokémon were integrated into the standard numbering of Shining Legends.

It is unknown how the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt Battle Legion, but we do have a special set releasing in June 2022. This is a bit unusual, as special sets are generally released in the Fall. This makes me wonder if we're going to get two special sets this year like we got last year with Shining Fates and Celebrations.