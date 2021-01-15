Atlus Releases A New Persona 5 Strikers Action Trailer

Atlus decided to release a new trailer this morning for Persona 5 Strikers as you get a better look at the action happening in the game. The latest game will send the Phantom Thieves on the road to seek out injustice across all of Japan, but that doesn't mean it's the same game as before. This trailer shows off the battles and more sequences within, giving you an idea of the changes they have made and what you'll encounter in the near future. You can enjoy the latest trailer below along with some more info on what's to come, as the game will be rleeased on February 23rd.

Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan! Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack! All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character's specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.