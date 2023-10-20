Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: AT&T, TwitchCon 2023

AT&T Reveals Their Plans For TwitchCon 2023 In Las Vegas

AT&T is back at TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, and they have a few different activities for people to jump into this weekend.

The gaming side of AT&T decided to reveal their plans today for what they'll be doing at TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas this weekend. Last year, when they were in San Diego, the company took over a boat and showed off what they could do in the middle of the water with esports players, which was kind of a cool activation to see. This time around, they're keeping things a little more basic, seeing as how they're landlocked. The company will have special activations for you to unlock all across the convention floor, which you'll be able to get through special touchpoints. They'll also have a few augmented reality things for you to experiment with, as you can see from the image below of their virtual Fiber booth. We have the full rundown of everything you can experience starting today.

Below are a few key bullet points on the space:

AT&T is at TwitchCon to showcase its commitment to enhancing the connections (and making new ones) between creators and their communities, empowered by the fidelity of AT&T's products and services.

In the AT&T Connected Courtyard, TwitchCon attendees will feel like they're stepping into a real-life video game town square as they connect with friends, interact with gaming-inspired characters, and experience immersive gaming quests.

Activation Touchpoints include… Alliance Armor – storytelling animation regarding armor's technology Speed Challenge – testing how fast users can react to challenges Robo Recharge – AT&T's own arcade-style game (images not available as yet)

Guests will explore this futuristic world as they test their reflexes, use AR mirrors to try on high-tech armor, and squad up with other fans to recharge a group of robots.

Alongside community meet-ups, AT&T will also host huge gaming talent for meet-and-greets – bringing fans closer to their favorite creators, like QTCinderella, Emiru, Tyler1, YourRage, LilyPichu, and more.

