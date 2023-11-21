Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Shiny Tera Charizard Ex Will Be A Pokémon TCG Promo Card

The Shiny Tera Charizard ex thought to be included in Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates will actually be a promo card in a Pokémon TCG tin.

What could've been a $100+ chase card will now be a guaranteed SV Black Star Promo in one of Pokémon TCG's products slated for early 2024. The Shiny Charizard GX was the chase card of Hidden Fates, and the Shiny Charizard VMAX was the chase card of Shining Fates, but we will now see the Pokémon TCG put the Shiny Tera Charizard ex as the promo card in an upcoming tin rather than in booster packs of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. The Shiny Tera Charizard ex tin, releasing February 9th, includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex. It is likely, though, that there will be a Shiny Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. That, if it exists, will undoubtedly be the chase card.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

