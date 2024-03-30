Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Autopsy Simulator, Woodland Games

Autopsy Simulator Confirms Release For May 2024

Woodland Games and Team17 have confirmed the release date for Autopsy Simulator, as the game will arrive this May for PC.

Article Summary Autopsy Simulator, a medical-horror game, release set for May 2024 on PC via Steam.

Real-life forensic experts collaborated to create a deeply authentic experience.

Players analyze accurate bodies to discover the causes of death in case files.

Dead Memories story mode pits players against psychological horrors and autopsies.

Developer Woodland Games and publisher Team17 confirmed the release date for their new medical-horror simulator, Autopsy Simulator. In what has to be one of the more gruesome games of the year, you will follow the life of an autopsy surgeon as you examine bodies to determine the cause of death, all while dealing with your own trauma as a secondary story happening in the background as you go to work and do your job. We have the latest trailer for you here, along with more info about the game from the team, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on May 9, 2024.

Autopsy Simulator

Autopsy Simulator will see players study realistic case files created in collaboration with real-world forensic practitioners to help guide their examinations and dissections. Utilizing medically authentic tools and procedures, players will learn all they can about the deceased before unraveling the mystery of their deaths. In the standalone story mode, Dead Memories, players will dive into the story of Jack Hanman. After his life takes a turn for the worse, Jack must battle his inner demons while performing a range of gruesome post-mortem procedures in this narrative-driven psychological horror experience. Players will dissect anatomically accurate bodies to uncover the cause of death. Navigating the mysteries surrounding each deceased while armed with authentic tools, detailed case files, and accurate procedures created in collaboration with real-world forensic experts.

Gruesome anatomical detail and medically certified autopsy procedures: Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice.

Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice. Realistic true crime scenarios: Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy.

Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy. Narrative-driven story mode with simulation gameplay: In Autopsy Simulator: Dead Memories, follow a gripping personal mystery while performing medically accurate autopsy procedures vetted by a certified pathologist.

