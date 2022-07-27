Disney Dreamlight Valley Receives New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Gameloft has released a new trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley this week as we're given a better look at the gameplay. The trailer gives you a bit of a breakdown as to how everything will shape up when you jump into the game, from taking care of issues around the kingdom to unlocking characters to interacting with the world around you once parts of this dark purple thornbush stuff are gone. Not to mention the ability to customize your own avatar to however you want them to look and interact with other Disney and Pixar characters. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop into Early Access on September 6th, 2022.

Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

Free the Dream Castle from the insidious grip of the Forgetting, and unlock the unique Realms of well-loved Disney and Pixar characters. Each Realm has its own challenges, with puzzles to solve and friends to bring back to Dreamlight Valley. Free the Dream Castle from the Forgetting's grasp and unlock the Realms of great queens and kings such as Anna and Simba. Each Realm contains unique challenges with puzzles to solve in the quest to bring friendship back to the Valley.

You'll start your adventure in the Valley, but your journey will take you to infinity… and beyond! Explore what looms in the Forest of Valor and brave the deepest caverns as you take on challenges from iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains. Who knows who—or what—you might discover. Free the Valley from the grip of the Forgetting and return Dreamlight Valley to its former greatness by making it your own. In Dreamlight Valley, you can build the perfect neighborhood that is just for you with a fully customizable layout, creative landscaping, and thousands of decorative items.