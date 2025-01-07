Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fashion Model, junji ito, Marionette Mansion, Rumors, Story of the Mysterious Tunnel, The Bizarre Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance, The Hanging Balloons

Dead by Daylight Unveils Brand-New Junji Ito Collection

A new bit of horror arrives in Dead by Daylight, as the Junji Ito collection adds Tomie, The Hanging Ballons, and Miss Fuchi, among others

Behaviour Interactive has added a new horror collection to Dead by Daylight, as they pay tribute to renowned horror manga artist Junji Ito. Starting today and running for the next few weeks, players will be able to snag several costumes for killers to dress up as and look even more disturbing as all hell. This includes Miss Fuchi, Tomie, Terumi's Fame, and other references that just seeing them in the game will send a shiver down your spine. We have more details and a trailer here, as the content is now live.

Dead by Daylight – Junji Ito

Since 1987, Ito has been terrifying readers with his macabre tales and gruesome illustrations, earning a reputation as one of the most influential voices in horror manga along the way. Surreal, psychological, and always visually arresting, Ito's stories have garnered a well-deserved four Eisner Awards for creative achievement in American comic books. Much in the same way that Dead by Daylight mines every aspect of horror through a range of original and iconic characters, Ito's work also explores multiple horror subgenres, including body horror, cosmic horror, black comedy, and more. From a human marionette puppeted through the world on strings to a man able to produce and spit nails from his mouth, Ito's characters range from the unsettling to the unthinkable. A perfect fit to join the rest of the tortured souls lost in The Fog.

Dark Inspirations

Fans of Ito's works will delight in discovering how their favorite characters have been interpreted as Outfits in Dead by Daylight. Some step right off the page and into the game, while others serve as inspiration to transform existing characters.

Miss Fuchi – Legendary Outfit for The Artist, taken from the stories Rumors and Fashion Model .

– Legendary Outfit for The Artist, taken from the stories and . Tomie – Legendary Outfit for The Spirit, taken from the story Tomie .

– Legendary Outfit for The Spirit, taken from the story . Hikizuris' Dark Past – Very Rare Outfit for The Twins, inspired by The Bizarre Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance.

– Very Rare Outfit for The Twins, inspired by Soichi's Pary Clothes – Very Rare Outfit for The Trickster, inspired by the character Soichi Tsujii from multiple stories.

– Very Rare Outfit for The Trickster, inspired by the character Soichi Tsujii from multiple stories. Half Spirits' Torments – Ultra Rare Outfit for The Dredge, inspired by Story of the Mysterious Tunnel .

– Ultra Rare Outfit for The Dredge, inspired by Tsukiko's Uniform – Very Rare Outfit for Yui Kimura, inspired by the story Tomie .

– Very Rare Outfit for Yui Kimura, inspired by the story . Terumi's Fame – Very Rare Outfit for Yun-Jin Lee, inspired by the story The Hanging Balloons .

– Very Rare Outfit for Yun-Jin Lee, inspired by the story Puppet's Troubled Ballet – Very Rare Outfit for Kate Denson, inspired by the story Marionette Mansion.

