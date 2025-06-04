Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1000 Deaths, A Planet Full of Cats, Block Factory, Blood of Mehran, Castlebound, Casual Loop, E4 Indie Showcase, eat the rich, Go North, Gunstoppable, Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between, Kernal Hearts, Memory's Reach, Mirage 7, Never's End, Shacknews, Sol Mates, Spray Paint Simulator, Star Racer, Sultan’s Game, Table Flip Simulator, Tabletop Game Shop Sim, The Hell: City Builder of the Dead, Twilight Wars, Vessels of Decay

Everything Revealed During The E4 Indie Showcase 2025

Shacknews held their own gaming livestream this week ahead of Summer Game Fest, as the E4 Indie Showcase 2025 showed off multiple titles

Article Summary Discover every new game revealed at the E4 Indie Showcase 2025 ahead of Summer Game Fest.

Highlights include innovative puzzlers, roguelikes, narrative adventures, and cozy simulators.

Find updates on returning favorites and surprising debuts across diverse indie game genres.

Catch up with fresh details, trailers, and unique concepts from over 20 exciting indie titles.

Shacknews got into the Summer Game Fest preamble this year with a stream of their own, as we saw a couple dozen games during the E4 Indie Showcase 2025. The team took to make their own collection of game trailers as we got several updates on titles already known, as well as a couple of new surprises. We have the full rundown of everything shown below and the video for you here.

1000 Deaths

1000 Deaths is a gravity-bending 3D platformer where your choices matter. What you choose defines the game's levels, mechanics, and story. Dash through platforming hubs and decide your character's fate while exploring surreal worlds. Speedrun, or don't!

Block Factory

Enjoy a serene and rewarding automation and building experience where creativity takes center stage. Bring miniature figurines to life by building flowing factories that turn individual blocks into charming creations. Take a laid-back approach, refining each step of the production process at your own pace, building from simple starting points to intricate assembly lines in a peaceful factory world. Enter a flow state while building figurines, utilizing an array of machines to stack, shape, cut, glue, and paint bricks during each step of production. Experiment with different workflows and new machines, developing creative workflows across 24 highly replayable stages tailored to players of every style.

Blood of Mehran

Carve a crimson path of revenge in Blood of Mehran. Inspired by the legendary Middle Eastern folktales of Arabian Nights, take down a corrupt king to avenge the fleeting memories of lost loved ones. Wield deadly weapons in pure hack-and-slash gameplay. Balance offense and defense with a Sword and Shield, go all-out with no-holds-barred using Double Swords, or stealthily seek vengeance with the Bow and Arrow.

Castlebound

Castlebound is a thrilling roguelike action game where you and your allies must defend a walking castle while battling relentless waves of monstrous foes. Join Lenora, a skilled archer, and her wise grandfather Vargus as they awaken an ancient structure that transforms into a living fortress. Guided by the enigmatic Coronya, they must gather powerful warriors to fight the malevolent forces threatening the realm.

Causal Loop

Causal Loop is a narrative puzzler that blends mind-bending mechanics with a rich sci-fi story about time, consequence, and survival. Solve intricate puzzles by using the unique "echo" mechanic to record, replay, and interact with up to three versions of your past self. Can you break the loop?

Eat the Rich

Participate in a deranged gameshow as a rich pig forced to atone for their sins of societal collapse. Betray rival former elites without hesitation or forge paper-thin alliances weaker than a billionaire's moral code. Dominate in a quirky lineup of money-hungry mini-games, like Tax Evasion and Crypto Miners. Steal the spotlight in customizable outfits and be the final fatcat standing at the brutal finale.

Go North

Wander a world filled with cleverly-crafted mazes. Whoever can solve them all gets their wish granted by the Maze God. Explore beautiful mazes, discover unique items and help other maze explorers complete unusual side quests in the first immersive maze adventure ever!

Gunstoppable

They killed his family. They burned his city. All in the name of endless, pointless war. This nameless, elite soldier will turn the tables on the warmongering elites who made him into a killing machine. Can he break the cycle of endless violence…and save his sister in the process? Deal a double dose of destruction while dual-wielding vicious weapon combos. Combine handguns, crossbows, rocket launchers, and katanas with modifiers to unleash further carnage. Convert pistols into flamethrowers or rocket launchers into nukes with slot attachments. Slot in attachments on a hex grid to alter weaponry on the fly and discover deadly synergies.

The Hell: City Builder of the Dead

Take command of Hell as Governor, navigating the afterlife through distinct scenarios that tap into folk traditions about life in the beyond. Employ unfortunate souls in harvesting and refinement structures that capture the resources of purgatorial punishment. Manage Hell's new arrivals while maintaining balance – or risk turning sinners into sadists who wish to tear down the underworld and return to sheer chaos! Unravel the nature of Hell through the lens of well-known catastrophes under the baleful eyes of giant Titans who guard every realm. Each Titan draws from different mythologies, managing realms with bespoke rules and mechanics. Master distinct systems and rules to defeat the powerful Titans and unlock the secrets of Hell!

Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between begins two decades after the original story, as Frendt is in the midst of moving. Upon discovering the diary of his childhood best friend, Arina, Frendt is transported back to The Gardens Between, now guided by Arina's treasured diary. Maneuver Frendt and Arina as the duo trek through dreamscapes, manipulating objects and time itself to solve puzzles reflecting their shared past. Throughout each level, experience the emotional journey through Arina's perspective via the pages of her diary. Witness her evolving artistry, revealing her cherished moments with Frendt, and her personal growth from the rollercoaster of adolescence. Dive into 40 new puzzles scattered across the levels, offering tangible and immersive interactions only possible in VR. Engage in bespoke puzzles delivering unparalleled emotional depth with real-time physics. Reach out and assemble toy parts, lift a paintbrush to experience a whimsical moment, or playfully craft a friendship bracelet to become part of this intimate world.

Kernal Hearts

Gather your allies. Eliminate Angels. Transform into a Magical Girl. Slay god. Kernel Hearts is a Multiplayer Co-Op Roguelike Action RPG about four magical girls and their attempt to save a world that's drowning in ashes

Memory's Reach

Memory's Reach is a first person puzzle-adventure metroidvania. Explore labyrinthian megastructures, solve mind-bending puzzles, and wield fantastic alien technology in a quest to reveal the legacy of a doomed civilization.

Mirage 7

Mirage 7 is a dark fairytale, a third-person adventure with a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi. The young Nadira travels the desert with her pet lizard companion Jiji, searching for a lost oasis – where she hopes to find a way to save her sister.

Never's End

Never's End is a turn-based tactical RPG where you return from death into the midst of a global cataclysm. Possess townsfolk to use them as living weapons, wield the forces of nature to reshape the battlefield, and lead mankind back from the brink of extinction.

A Planet Full of Cats

Tailing its successful predecessors with more than 1.5 million downloads combined, A Planet Full of Cats tasks bounty hunter Judy with uncovering why a cat-colonized planet has lost contact with the Galactic Feline Federation. Explore diverse biomes including fungal forests, icy landscapes, and underground temples on the planet of cats and rescue lost furballs by solving enjoyable puzzles and unlocking new locations. Spot sneaky kitties hidden within the scenery, collecting special powers and abilities such as x-ray vision, ice melting heat rays, and armor to protect from drastic temperatures to detect even the most elusive furballs. Travel through several non-linear progression paths to reveal the reason the planet's communications went dark – all while collecting adorable kitties, of course.

Sol Mates

Sol Mates is a cooperative roguelike spaceship sim where 1-4 players (online or local) steer, shield, and blast their way through the galaxy, dodging space pirates, wrangling giant alien crabs, and making strategic story decisions as a team. With its retro-futuristic art style and mission-based storytelling, Sol Mates is designed for short, high-chaos game nights that always end in laughter (or fire).

Spray Paint Simulator

Bring color to the world in Spray Paint Simulator! Restore worn-out surfaces with a fresh coat of paint and watch them come back to life. Use your spray tool with precision, cover every inch, and enjoy the satisfaction of a flawless finish.

Star Racer

Early Access was just the beginning of the chaos among the stars. Players got a taste of high-speed mayhem with a selection of vehicles, racetracks, game modes, and the powerful course editor. But with the launch of Star Racer 1.0, the full galactic experience is about to begin. The cosmic carnage kicks into high gear with new tracks spanning four Grand Prix Cups, expanding the competitive circuit. The course editor now includes online functionality, letting players upload, browse, and download custom tracks created by the community. Plus, dive deeper into the universe of Star Racer with a live soundtrack and in-game comics that bring the game's characters to life.

Sultan's Game

Do the Sultan's dirty work as his courtier by indulging in a cruel game of wits, betrayal, and survival. Complete one of four challenges each week — Carnality, Extravagance, Conquer, and Bloodshed — or face execution. Travel across the land to sate his dark whims by persuading citizens, swaying the royal court, making questionable sacrifices, and rising as a master manipulator.

Table Flip Simulator

Had a stressful day? Blow off some steam in Table Flip Simulator! This physics-based puzzler allows you to unwind as you throw or smash items with hilarious effects. From working as a barista to becoming the President of Antarctica, you can go beyond flipping the table – the world is yours to wreck!

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Turn your passion for tabletop games into a thriving business! In Tabletop Game Shop Simulator, you run your very own store, selling wargame miniatures, rulebooks, and accessories while creating a community hub for hobbyists. Whether you're managing stock, organizing epic game nights, or assembling the rarest miniatures, every decision shapes your success. Will you build the most legendary game shop in town?

Twilight Wars

In Twilight Wars, players lead a squad of morally complex badasses on a mission to dismantle ruthless mega-corporations from the inside out. Navigate a variety of mission types, master deep team-building tactics, and unravel a rich, dark narrative where every choice matters. The personalities of your agents affect team dynamics, forcing players to make difficult decisions—many of which shape the story's outcome and lead to multiple possible endings. But it's not all firefights and infiltration. Players will also customize their underground base of operations, AAA. This hideout serves as a critical hub where agents can heal, train, and even return from the dead. Building and upgrading rooms and modules is essential for surviving the game's escalating threats.

Vessels of Decay

Vessels of Decay is a retro-inspired action-adventure set in post-apocalyptic Scandinavia. You'll follow siblings Freja and Mud as they navigate an overgrown world, one where monsters of myth and ancient folklore now reign…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!