Boss Team Games Announces New Title Based On Halloween Franchise

Those who have been hoping for a video game based around the Halloween film franchise will be getting one from Boss Team Games

One of the games will use Unreal Engine 5 technology for a next-gen experience.

Players can relive moments from the Halloween films and play as classic characters.

Development is in partnership with Compass International Pictures and Further Front.

This morning, Boss Team Games announced they are working on not one but two video games based on the Halloween film franchise, with John Carpenter involved. The news came out this morning on IGN as an exclusive for them, as the team confirmed the games were currently in development. The team did not reveal what genre of games they would be working in, aside from the fact that they'd both be horror titles, and one will be using Unreal Engine 5. The team previously worked on Evil Dead: The Game, which was a pretty good take on the franchise but didn't survive as long as other 1-v-team titles. We have a couple of quotes from the article below as we now wait for more details.

Two New Halloween Games From Boss Team Games

"As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," said Carpenter, who will be "intimately involved" with the development of the new project. According to the official release, the games will allow players to "relive moments from the film and play as classic characterse from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time." The two new games are being developed in association with Compass International Pictures and Further Front, with the Unreal Engine 5 project still early in development.

"Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans," said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris "Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter's original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love."

