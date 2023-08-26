Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Releases New Gamescom Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora from Gamescom 2023, as the team au Ubisoft show off the PC features.

Ubisoft took some time during Gamescom 2023 to release a new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as they showed off some of the PC features of the game. The trailer isn't so much a promotion for the game to show off anything related tot he story or gameplay, but more about what PC players will be getting out of the experience of playing it compared to console players. It's an interesting choice to look at the game and specifically tell people what's better about one version of the others. You can check out the trailer below as the game will be out on December 7th, 2023.

"Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi child, are trained and molded to serve their purpose. Following the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains, you are put into emergency cryosleep as the RDA evacuates Pandora. You awake 15 years later in an abandoned facility and step onto Pandora, a stranger in your birthplace. You soon learn that the RDA is back, more dangerous than ever, and is once again threatening the flourishing ecosystems of Pandora and its clans. Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC. Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you'll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na'vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA."

Raytracing and Extended Graphic Settings: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will include raytraced reflections and shadows for more immersive environmental exploration, and extended graphic settings that allow for granular tweaks to a multitude of visuals, such as environment reflection quality and distant shadows.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will include raytraced reflections and shadows for more immersive environmental exploration, and extended graphic settings that allow for granular tweaks to a multitude of visuals, such as environment reflection quality and distant shadows. PC Benchmark Tools Included: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will include its PC benchmark tools, which will allow players to test out their hardware in a variety of different ways to optimize their experience.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will include its PC benchmark tools, which will allow players to test out their hardware in a variety of different ways to optimize their experience. AMD FSR Technology, Resolution, and Ratio Adaptability: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will utilize AMD's FSR 2 technology so players can fine-tune visual quality and performance, and it will be able to handle most resolution and aspect ratios, including ultra-wide screens. The game will also support DLSS at launch.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will utilize AMD's FSR 2 technology so players can fine-tune visual quality and performance, and it will be able to handle most resolution and aspect ratios, including ultra-wide screens. The game will also support DLSS at launch. A Smooth Experience, High Core Count Processors: Finally, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will deliver a smooth experience, stable FPS, and low latency in all resolutions. Players can even expect a higher frame rate with the right settings and the latest hardware.

